Kinkaid made 30 saves in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Kinkaid dropped his fourth start in a row, in a game that saw the goaltender receive very little help from his Devils teammates. The defeat drops Kinkaid's record to 13-14-6 with a 3.10 GAA and .899 save percentage. Considering both MacKenzie Blackwood (lower body) and Cory Schneider (abdomen) are sidelined with injuries, Kinkaid will start the majority of games for the time being, even if he struggles.