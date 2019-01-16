Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Shelled for four in loss
Kinkaid made 30 saves in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Blue Jackets.
Kinkaid dropped his fourth start in a row, in a game that saw the goaltender receive very little help from his Devils teammates. The defeat drops Kinkaid's record to 13-14-6 with a 3.10 GAA and .899 save percentage. Considering both MacKenzie Blackwood (lower body) and Cory Schneider (abdomen) are sidelined with injuries, Kinkaid will start the majority of games for the time being, even if he struggles.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...