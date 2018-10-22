Rooney was called up from the minors Monday.

Rooney will provide some emergency forward depth for the club in the event Travis Zajac (lower body) is not available against the Predators on Thursday. In five minor-league contests, the 25-year-old Rooney tallied a pair of assists. The potential return of Jesper Bratt (jaw) to the lineup could serve to keep Rooney in the press box Thursday.