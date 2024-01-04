McLeod scored two goals including the game-winner in Wednesday's 6-3 victory over the Capitals.

The 25-year-old broke open a 3-3 tie with just six seconds left in the second period, keeping possession of the puck despite having two Washington defenders draped all over him and using the momentum from a check to power a backhand that got past Hunter Shepard. Mcleod needed just 36 games to tie his career high with nine goals on the season, and four of those tallies have come in the last eight contests.