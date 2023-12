McLeod scored a goal on his lone shot in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Ducks.

McLeod got the Devils on the board in the final minute of the second period, finishing a give-and-go with Curtis Lazar to cut Anaheim's lead to 2-1. The goal was McLeod's first point in five games. He's up to 11 points (six goals, five assists) with 50 hits through 29 games in a fourth-line role.