McLeod was placed on the non-roster list Thursday, per CapFriendly.
McLeod will remain on the non-roster list while he is away from the Devils to address a personal matter. This move gave the team a roster spot to replace him.
More News
-
Devils' Michael McLeod: Takes personal leave of absence•
-
Devils' Michael McLeod: Lights lamp twice Wednesday•
-
Devils' Michael McLeod: Two helpers in loss•
-
Devils' Michael McLeod: Nets lone Devils goal in loss•
-
Devils' Michael McLeod: Pots goal Tuesday•
-
Devils' Michael McLeod: Two-point effort Tuesday•