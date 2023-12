McLeod scored a goal and added three hits in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Canucks.

McLeod's goal gave the Devils a 4-1 lead in the first period. The 25-year-old forward has chipped in a little more offense lately with two goals and two assists over his last four games. He's up to 10 points, 42 shots on net, 40 hits and a plus-2 rating through 23 appearances. McLeod is likely to remain in a bottom-six role as long as the Devils have their full complement of centers.