McLeod logged a pair of assists in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Oilers.

McLeod set up Dawson Mercer for New Jersey's first goal in the opening period before adding a second assist on Jonas Siegenthaler's tally early in the second. McLeod now has points in three straight games, notching two goals and two assists in that span, despite averaging 14:18 of ice time in a fourth-line role. The 25-year-old center is up to seven goals and 14 points this year, more than halfway to his career high of 26 points set in 80 games last season.