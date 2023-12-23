According to coach Lindy Ruff, Bastian (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision Saturday versus Detroit, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Bastian has a pair of assists in his last three games, giving the 26-year-old winger a goal and five points with 56 hits this season.
