Bastian (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Friday.
Bastian will miss at least the next three games after being injured in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Rangers. He has registered 12 points, 57 shots on goal and 144 hits in 54 games this season. New Jersey summoned Brian Halonen from AHL Utica on Friday for some additional forward depth.
