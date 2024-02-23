Bastian (upper body) didn't finish Thursday's game versus the Rangers, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Bastian was bloodied on a hit by Matt Rempe in the first period and quickly left the game. When he came back, Bastian got hit by Jacob Trouba and then fought the Rangers' captain. While Bastian finished the second period, he didn't come back for the third, and he should be considered day-to-day ahead of Saturday's contest versus the Canadiens.