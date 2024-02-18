Bastian scored a pair of goals in Saturday's 6-3 Stadium Series victory over the Flyers.

Bastian extended New Jersey's lead to 4-1 late in the second period, beating Samuel Ersson with a wrister on the rush, before adding an empty-netter to seal the Devils' win in the Stadium Series. It's just Bastian's second multi-point game of the year --he came into Saturday's contest with just three goals on the season and one in his previous 14 outings. The 26-year-old Bastian now has 12 points (five goals, seven assists) with 132 hits through 52 games this season while skating on the Devils' fourth line.