Bastian finished the season with 12 goals and six assists over 72 appearances split between New Jersey and Seattle.

Bastian started the season with the Kraken, totaling one goal and one assist in 12 games. He was then reunited with the Devils and proceeded to score 11 goals and five assists in 60 appearances for New Jersey. Bastian is a tad more intriguing than your typical 24-year-old bottom-six winger because New Jersey gave him a significant role on the power play, but it's possible that usage on the man advantage will evaporate when the Devils put a healthy roster on the ice next season.