Bastian contributed an assist, one shot, one blocked shot, two hits, two PIM and a plus-1 rating in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Wild.

This is about as much as Bastian can stuff the stat-sheet from his little-used fourth-line role; all that production came in just 8:24 TOI on Thursday. The assist was Bastian's first point of 2023-24. He had six goals and nine assists in 43 appearance last season.