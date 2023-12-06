Bastian posted an assist and three hits in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Canucks.

Bastian snapped his seven-game point drought when he set up a Michael McLeod tally in the first period. The 25-year-old Bastian has been limited to fourth-line minutes for much of the campaign, and he hasn't scored enough to warrant a promotion in the lineup. He's at three points with 26 shots on net, 39 hits, four PIM and a minus-9 rating over 22 contests.