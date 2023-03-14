Bastian will miss out versus Tampa Bay on Tuesday due to an upper-body injury, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Bastian has just one point in his last six contests while also dishing out 21 hits and averaging 10:37 of ice time. Bastian may have been in danger of losing his roster spot even if healthy with Curtis Lazar poised to make his Devils debut. Once given the all-clear, Bastian figures to be in the mix for a bottom-six role but could periodically serve as a healthy scratch.