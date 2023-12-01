Bastian skated just 8:27 TOI in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flyers, recording one shot and one blocked shot.

The majority of Bastian's ice time came on special teams, as he logged 1:40 on the power play and 2:43 shorthanded. His role on the second power-play unit can give Bastian an inkling of fantasy relevance at times, but a minuscule fourth-line role at even strength makes it tough for the 25-year-old winger to score consistently. Bastian's currently mired in a six-game point drought, which has him stuck on one goal and one assist this season.