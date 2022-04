Bastian logged an assist and two hits in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Kraken.

Bastian began the year with the Kraken, but the Devils reacquired him via waivers in November. He's clicked well on the Devils' fourth line, earning 13 points in 53 games since his second stint with the team began. The 24-year-old has picked up an assist in two of the last three games after missing three contests with an undisclosed injury.