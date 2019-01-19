Devils' Nathan Bastian: Sent back to minors
The Devils moved Bastian back to AHL Binghamton following Saturday's game against the Ducks.
Bastian made his NHL debut against the Ducks, receiving a five-minute major and posting a minus-1 rating over 9:32 of ice time. He will now rejoin his teammates in the AHL during the All-Star break and seems likely to remain there when the second half fires up.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...