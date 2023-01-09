Bastian (upper body) will join the Devils for their four-game West Coast trip, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports Monday.

Bastian remains on injured reserve but is practicing with the team and could make his return to action during the trip out west. Prior to getting hurt, the winger managed just one point in his prior eight contests. Once activated off IR, Bastian will likely start in a bottom-six role but could move up the lineup periodically.