Gusev posted a power-play helper in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Ducks.

Gusev had the secondary helper on Pavel Zacha's second-period tally. During his six-game point streak, Gusev has two goals and seven helpers. The 27-year-old Russian is at 42 points (14 on the power play), 149 shots and a minus-13 rating in 62 contests. If fantasy owners can overlook his lack of physicality, Gusev's offense is a solid addition to virtual squads.