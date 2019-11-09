Devils' Sami Vatanen: Leaves Friday's game
Vatanen took an elbow to the face in Friday's game versus the Oilers and did not return, Corey Masisak of The Athletic reports.
Vatanen only played 2:53 in the contest before getting hit by Alex Chiasson in the first period. He did not return after the first intermission. The Devils will probably have to finish the game with five defensemen.
