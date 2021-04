Vatanen (upper body) had two shots and one block in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over Detroit.

Vatanen missed Thursday's tilt with the Red Wings but returned to log 13:41 of ice time on the back end, all of it at even strength. The 29-year-old, who is looking for his first point with Dallas, has two goals and four assists in 36 games overall this season between the Stars and Devils.