Vatanen recorded an assist in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Penguins.

Vatanen was waived Sunday morning, but he stayed in the lineup. The assist was just his sixth points in 30 contests this year as he's struggled through one of his worst scoring campaigns. The Finn has added 37 blocked shots, 41 shots on net and a plus-2 rating in 2020-21. It'll be known Monday if Vatanen cleared waivers or if he's been claimed by another team.