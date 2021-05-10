Wedgewood will start Monday's season finale in Philadelphia, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

The team is keeping usual starter MacKenzie Blackwood (undisclosed) out for the finale, so Wedgewood will get the nod in net against the middling Flyers offense (2.84 goals per game). The pending free agent will have one more opportunity to impress potential suitors, though Wedgewood may not even earn a backup role next season given his forgettable 3-7-3 record, 3.04 GAA and .902 save percentage.