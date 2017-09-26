Wedgewood was waived by the Devils on Tuesday, James Mirtle of The Athletic Toronto reports.

It appears the Devils will open the season with Cory Schneider and Keith Kinkaid as their top two netminders, but Wedgewood figures to be a solid insurance option. Last season marked his debut at the hockey's level, and he more than held his own with a 2-1-1 record, 1.25 GAA and .957 save percentage. However, he may prove to be a tough one to pass up for any team wanting to shore up its goaltending depth through the waiver process.