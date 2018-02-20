Devils' Taylor Hall: Enjoying incredible run
Hall has an 18-point streak going, with that total comprised of 12 goals and 14 assists.
Hall is playing out of his mind right now, having posted at least one point in every appearance of 2018. His streak was threatened by an undisclosed issue that sidelined him for three straight contests near the end of January, but he shrugged it off and continues to be blazing hot. It gets even better when you consider that Hall is only two power-play points shy of 22, which would be a new career high. There's a reason why he was 2010's first overall pick -- originally property of Edmonton -- but he's bound to regress even a little bit, so consider selling high if you have the opportunity to fill a need elsewhere for the benefit of your fantasy team.
