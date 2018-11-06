Devils' Taylor Hall: Helps out on Boyle's hat trick

Hall and defenseman Will Butcher set up Brian Boyle's man-advantage goal on the way to a natural hat trick for the forward in Monday's 5-1 road win over the Penguins.

Hall has produced at least one point in 10 of 12 games this season, and he while he typically doesn't start games with Boyle, Devils coach John Hynes had them in sync on the No. 1 power-play unit Monday. The beautiful thing about owning Hall in fantasy games is that you know what you're getting from him, making him he's a favorite among conservative fantasy owners.