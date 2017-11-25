Devils' Taylor Hall: Leads way against Vancouver

Hall potted his seventh goal of the season and added two helpers in Friday's win over the Canucks.

Hall had gone four games without finding twine before opening the scoring against Vancouver. The top-line winger has been a reliable fantasy forward this season and now has 24 points in 22 contests. He's been firing tons of pucks on net and been remarkably consistent with his production, making him a viable fantasy play in almost all formats. Keep playing him every chance you get.