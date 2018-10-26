Devils' Taylor Hall: Pair of assists in loss
Hall notched two helpers Thursday in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Predators.
Thursday's performance gives Hall points in six straight moving him to 10 points on the season. The reigning Hart Memorial Trophy winner sits one point behind Kyle Palmieri for the team lead and has shown no signs of slowing down of late. The Devils meanwhile have dropped three straight and will look to change their fortunes Saturday against Florida.
