Hall (knee) will be in the lineup for Friday's preseason game against the Rangers.

Friday will mark the first time Hall has tasted game action since sustaining a knee injury in late December of last year, so he'll use the rest of New Jersey's preseason schedule to shake off the significant rust he's undoubtedly accumulated during his lengthy recovery. If he's able to stay healthy, the 27-year-old winger could threaten the 100-point mark as the unquestioned leader of the new-look Devils offense in 2019-20.