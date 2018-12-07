Devils' Taylor Hall: Serving team well
Hall notched three assists -- with one on the power play -- Thursday, helping his side double up Los Angeles in a 6-3 win.
The Devils aren't a top offensive squad, but they'd obviously be much worse without Hall, who has generated 22 assists to rank sixth in the league in that important fantasy hockey category.
