Zajac scored twice -- including a highlight-reel shorthanded tally -- in Sunday's shootout loss to the Islanders.

Zajac has been held to just seven points in 24 games this season, but he showed off some blazing speed and nifty hands for a great shorthanded goal Sunday. The 32-year-old is currently skating in a top-six role and is heating up with five points in his last four games. Zajac is known for being streaky however, so even with this impressive stretch, the veteran is mainly of value in deeper leagues.