Zajac is a healthy scratch for Monday's game against Boston, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Zajac will sit for the final game of the regular season after he was held scoreless in his final six games. The 35-year-old finishes the 2020-21 season with 20 points in 46 games between the Islanders and Devils.
