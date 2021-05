Zajac could find himself in the lineup Wednesday versus the Penguins, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Zajac would take the place of Oliver Wahlstrom (undisclosed) should he be forced to miss the game. Coach Barry Trotz may feel the veteran Zajac is the safe play as he has plenty of experience versus the Penguins, but Zajac also only had one goal and one assist for the Islanders since being acquired at the trade deadline.