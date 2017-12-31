Zajac played well in his 800th career contest Saturday, tacking on a goal and an assist in a 5-2 road loss to the Capitals.

It wasn't a desirable outcome for Zajac on the milestone night, but he played inspired hockey for his fantasy owners, and even finished plus-1 over 18:56 of ice time. The veteran really needed a performance like this after dropping box-score goose eggs in the previous seven contests.