Devils' Wayne Simmonds: No longer playing Monday
Contrary to a previous report, Simmonds (lower body) won't play in Monday's preseason game versus the Bruins, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.
Simmonds was taking line rushes in practice, so the Devils may simply be exercising caution with their veteran winger. There's no reason to push Simmonds too early, as he'll add a valuable power-play upside and a physical presence in the bottom six when the regular season begins.
