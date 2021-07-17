Volkov has signed a one-year contract extension with Anaheim, per his agent Dan Milstein.
Volkov appeared in 37 games split between the Lightning and the Ducks last season, picking up seven goals and 13 points while averaging 11:39 of ice time per contest. The 23-year-old winger will likely continue to fill a middle-six role for Anaheim in 2021-22.
