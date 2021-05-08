Volkov notched an assist in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Wild.
Volkov helped out on a Derek Grant goal in the third period, which tied the game at 3-3. The 23-year-old Volkov is up to 13 points in 36 contests this season. Eight of those points have come in 17 appearances with the Ducks after he was traded from the Lightning in March.
More News
-
Ducks' Alexander Volkov: Records assist Wednesday•
-
Ducks' Alexander Volkov: Gathers helper in loss•
-
Ducks' Alexander Volkov: Another multi-point outing•
-
Ducks' Alexander Volkov: Pots pair of goals•
-
Ducks' Alexander Volkov: Scores in Anaheim debut•
-
Ducks' Alexander Volkov: Activated from non-roster list•