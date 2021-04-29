Volkov posted an assist and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Kings.

Volkov continues to find success with the Ducks. The 23-year-old winger has seven points in 13 games with his new team. For the season, he's at 12 points, 31 shots on net, 36 hits and a plus-2 rating in 32 contests between the Ducks and the Lightning. The Russian forward has mainly logged middle-six minutes in Anaheim, although he got a look on the top line Wednesday.