Volkov scored a goal and dished an assist in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

Volkov assisted on a Derek Grant goal in the second period, then scored one of his own later in the frame. The 23-year-old Volkov has four tallies and an assist in seven games since he was traded from the Lightning to the Ducks. He's at 10 points, 28 shots on net, 32 hits and a plus-5 rating through 26 contests overall, but he's been put in more of a position to succeed in Anaheim.