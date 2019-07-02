Ducks' Blake Pietila: Joins Anaheim organization
Pietila signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Ducks on Tuesday.
Pietila has some NHL experience, appearing in 38 career games for the Devils, half of which came last season. He has only four points, though, so chances are he won't make the big club in Anaheim unless injuries strike.
