Devils' Blake Pietila: Called up by Devils
The Devils recalled Pietila from AHL Binghamton on Tuesday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Pietila hasn't spent any time with the big club this season, and he only played two games with the Devils last year. He's been brought up as a reinforcement since Taylor Hall (lower body) and Marcus Johansson are on injured reserve. The 25-year-old has compiled 12 goals and 22 points in 34 AHL games this campaign, and will likely slot into the bottom six if he cracks the lineup.
More News
