McGinn recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

The helper was McGinn's first point since the start of December. He endured a 13-game point drought and missed one game for personal reasons as well as three others as a healthy scratch during the slump. The 29-year-old veteran will have a chance to carve out a more regular role with Trevor Zegras (ankle) out 6-8 weeks. McGinn has just three points with 20 shots on net and 22 hits over 20 appearances this season.