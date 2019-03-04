Ducks' Devin Shore: Getting MRI Monday
Shore (lower body) will get an MRI on Monday after leaving Sunday's game against the Avalanche, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.
Shore got drilled by Ian Cole, resulting in the Avalanche blueliner earning a game misconduct. It appeared that the 24-year-old injured his knee in the process, but the MRI should determine the extent of his injury.
