Ducks' John Gibson: Back in win column

Gibson stopped 31 of 33 shots in a 5-2 win over the Sabres on Wednesday.

It looked iffy at the start as Gibson allowed two goals in the first period, but he was dialed in after that. The Pennsylvania native improved to a 4-2-0 record with and he's allowed more than two goals in only one of his six appearances. He'll likely face another tough test Friday when the Hurricanes come to town.