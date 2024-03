Gibson -- who missed Sunday's clash with the Lightning for personal reasons -- was back at practice Monday, Derek Lee of The Sporting Tribune reports.

Gibson's return to practice also saw Alex Stalock sent back to the minors in a corresponding move. The veteran Gibson is stuck in a four-game losing streak during which he allowed 22 goals on 132 shots. Based on the Ducks' previous rotation, Gibson figures to be between the pipes on the road against Seattle on Tuesday.