Gibson allowed four goals on 32 shots in Tuesday's 4-0 loss to the Wild.

After a clean first period, Gibson was tagged for three goals in the second while the Ducks failed to crack Filip Gustavsson on the other end, sticking Gibson with his fourth consecutive loss. The 30-year-old netminder had allowed six goals in each of his previous three outings -- he's just 1-5-1 with an ugly .856 save percentage in his last seven starts as he continues to lose work to Lukas Dostal. Overall, Gibson is 13-24-2 this season with an .891 save percentage and 2.40 GAA. It'll likely be Dostal between the pipes Thursday when the Ducks host Chicago.