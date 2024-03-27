Gibson gave up four goals on 36 shots in Tuesday's 4-0 loss to the Kraken.

The duo of Matty Beniers and Eeli Tolvanen each earned three points, while Gibson received no help from his teammates. This was Gibson's fifth straight loss, and he's allowed 26 goals in that span. The 30-year-old is at 13-25-2 with a 3.41 GAA and an .891 save percentage over 44 appearances. Given his recent play, fantasy managers shouldn't be relying on Gibson for anything close to acceptable performances at this stage of the season.