Gibson (upper body) will not participate in Wednesday's home game versus Arziona, per Derek Lee of The Sporting Tribune.

Gibson was injured while making a save at the end of the first period of Monday's 4-3 win over Pittsburgh. He has a 1-3-0 record, 2.82 GAA and .902 save percentage in five outings this year. Lukas Dostal is set to start Wednesday while Alex Stalock will serve as the backup.