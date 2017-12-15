Ducks' John Gibson: Starting Thursday in St. Louis

Gibson will guard the goal in Thursday's road game against the Blues, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Gibson was sharp in his last start, turning aside 28 of the 30 shots he faced en route to a 3-2 win over the Hurricanes on Monday. The American netminder will look to stay dialed in and pick up his 10th victory of the campaign Thursday in a tough road matchup with a Blues club that's 11-6-0 at home this season.